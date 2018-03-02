ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Community News

2018 Adams Morgan Day Community Planning Meeting Set for Monday, March 5th at 7pm

Published: March 2nd, 2018

Early Friday morning The InTowner received the following advisory from the Adams Morgan Community Alliance,  which since 2015 has organized and managed the re-vamped annual, late summer festival about which we reported at the time:

“Please join us to learn how to get involved in the planning of the 40th Anniversary Adams Morgan Day. We are hosting [our] first community meeting, 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Interested volunteers for this year’s event are encouraged to join!

“The 40th Adams Morgan Day festival [will] take place this year Sunday, September 9th. As you may know, this is an entirely volunteer led event, and we need your help!

“At the meeting we’d like to hear your ideas and some of your favorite memories of Adams Morgan Days past for consideration in planning for this upcoming landmark event. The past few years have focused on bringing the event closer to its roots to reflect the true spirit, culture and history of Adams Morgan.”

The meeting will be held in the community room of the new Line Hotel at Euclid and Champlain Streets. (Access to the community room is from the outside only via the walkway that follows the driveway leading to the garage along the east side of the original church building; the entrance will be next to a large framed image of George Washington.

For questions, send email to ascozzaro@gmail.com and for additional information visit the Adams Morgan Day Facebook page, and to volunteer, sign up here. Additionally, one can also view past tweets here.

 

