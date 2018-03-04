ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Breaking News: Dupont East’s Ancient “Jackson Elm” No More

Published: March 4th, 2018

At about 9:30 this past Friday night, this 250-year-old massive tree — long a landmark just east of New Hampshire Avenue in the alley between the 1700 blocks of Corcoran and Q Streets, NW — succumbed to the unrelenting 45-50 mile winds (and higher gusts). Following are dramatic photos that

reveal the aftermath, courtesy of Annie Canby who, with her husband Peter, just three weeks ago took up residence in their new Q Street home after having lived and raised their children in suburban Chevy Chase.

Afternoon, Sat., the 3rd: Looking west toward the Imperial House condominium & New Hamp. Ave. To the right, rear of Corcoran St. houses & to the left, the parking lot of the Q St. condominium complex.

As far back as 14 years ago last month neighbors were expressing grave concern about the need to ensure the safety (and continued existence) of this historic tree, as we reported in a story at the time.

This was the only car to suffer a total crusing; only one other car was damaged, but not seriously.

Looking eat toward 17th St. Seen in the immediate background is the rear of Analostan condominium on Corcoran St. and in the far background can be seen The Cairo in the 160-0 block of Q St.

