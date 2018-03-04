At about 9:30 this past Friday night, this 250-year-old massive tree — long a landmark just east of New Hampshire Avenue in the alley between the 1700 blocks of Corcoran and Q Streets, NW — succumbed to the unrelenting 45-50 mile winds (and higher gusts). Following are dramatic photos that

reveal the aftermath, courtesy of Annie Canby who, with her husband Peter, just three weeks ago took up residence in their new Q Street home after having lived and raised their children in suburban Chevy Chase.

As far back as 14 years ago last month neighbors were expressing grave concern about the need to ensure the safety (and continued existence) of this historic tree, as we reported in a story at the time.

