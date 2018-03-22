Community News
April 8 ~ Dupont East’s Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church to Host Vocal Recital
Published: March 22nd, 2018
Sun., Apr. 8 (2pm): Lyric soprano Angeli Ferrette, under the auspices of the Aria Club of Greater Washington, will be performing songs by Strauss, Haydn, Rossini, Bellini, Delibes, and others at St. Luke’s (15th & P Sts, NW). A reception to follow. $25 tickets, by cash or check, available at the door and “early bird” parking available on the church’s lot. For additional information, call the church office at I can be reached at (202) 723-1659.