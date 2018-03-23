ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

March 29 ~ Kalorama Citizens Association (KCA) Meeting to Feature At-large Councilmember Rpobert White, Jr.

Published: March 23rd, 2018

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Thu., Mar. 29 (7pm): KCA’s March meeting will be held at Good Will Baptist Church (1862 Kalorama Rd. – to enter, go up the main front steps and bear right to the rear side door). Councilmember Robert White, who serves on five committees — education, finance & revenue, housing & neighborhood revitalization, human services, labor & workforce development – will be responding to questions and concerns.

Also on the agenda will be discussion of potential changes to 18th Street to improve safety; ANC 1C has set a series of meetings in the coming months on this topic, and requested KCA be one of the neighborhood groups and agencies providing input.

KCA President Denis James noted “that in November, 2017, KCA approved a resolution proposing a pilot project establishing Pick-up/Drop-off Zones on 18th Street for ride-hailing vehicles. The advent of ride-hailing companies, plus traditional taxicabs, has led to intense traffic congestion as passengers are dropped off or picked up while their carrier is still in the traffic lane.”

This problem throughout Adams Morgan’s 18th Street commercial and entertainment strip has been debated in the community for a number of years, as reported in our April 2014 issue.

 

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").