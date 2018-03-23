Community News

Thu., Mar. 29 (7pm): KCA’s March meeting will be held at Good Will Baptist Church (1862 Kalorama Rd. – to enter, go up the main front steps and bear right to the rear side door). Councilmember Robert White, who serves on five committees — education, finance & revenue, housing & neighborhood revitalization, human services, labor & workforce development – will be responding to questions and concerns.

Also on the agenda will be discussion of potential changes to 18th Street to improve safety; ANC 1C has set a series of meetings in the coming months on this topic, and requested KCA be one of the neighborhood groups and agencies providing input.

KCA President Denis James noted “that in November, 2017, KCA approved a resolution proposing a pilot project establishing Pick-up/Drop-off Zones on 18th Street for ride-hailing vehicles. The advent of ride-hailing companies, plus traditional taxicabs, has led to intense traffic congestion as passengers are dropped off or picked up while their carrier is still in the traffic lane.”

This problem throughout Adams Morgan’s 18th Street commercial and entertainment strip has been debated in the community for a number of years, as reported in our April 2014 issue.