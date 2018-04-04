Fri., Apr. 6th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Iowa City, Iowa pianist Nathan Carterette performing the entire set of J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations.

Fri., Apr. 13th (12:15-1pm): Organist Axel Flierl, from Dillingen an der Donau, Germany, will perform transcriptions and reconstructions of works by Charles Tournemire, Richard Wagner, and Pierre Cochereau. And on April 20th David K. Houston of College Park, Maryland will present a program entitled “Langlais All Day,” performing four organ works of Jean Langlais composed over the span of three decades, from 1933 to 1961.

For the final program of the month, on the 27th, organist Christian Gautschi, from Zurich, Switerzerland, will perform a recital of classical works along with arrangements of traditional, folk, and popular tunes. Works of William Boyce, Iosif Ivanovici, John Williams, Erkki Melartin, and John Miles will be featured.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.