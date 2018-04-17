By William G. Schulz*

A controversial plan — long-championed by Mayor Muriel Bowser — to finally develop the city’s historic, 25-acre McMillan Park Reservoir site now has the blessing of a sometimes critically important actor in the city’s booming commercial real estate sector: the Mayor’s Agent for Historic Preservation.

“The historic preservation benefits of the proposed [McMillan] project outweigh the preservation losses,” writes J. Peter Byrne, a professor at the Georgetown University School of Law, who served as the Mayor’s Agent hearing officer for this case as an independent expert evaluator hired by the city when matters of historic preservation law, vis-a-vis city planning and development, are in need of clarity and/or expert interpretation. And the McMillan redevelopment proposal is a whopper of historic preservation challenges.

Byrne’s ruling is a big win for Mayor Bowser and other city officials who have worked tirelessly to see the McMillan site redeveloped according to the elaborate plans of Vision McMillan Partners (VMP) that would drastically alter both the site and surrounding neighborhoods. It is part of the city’s response to a DC Court of Appeals ruling that vacated Zoning Commission decisions that would have allowed the project to move forward.

“Of course, we are not pleased with the Mayor’s Agent’s treatment of the case,” says long-time opponent of the McMillan Park redevelopment project, Kirby Vining, who is both a founder and chief benefactor for the nonprofit Friends of McMillan Park (FOMP).

“But on the other hand, we’re not surprised, given who [Byrne] works for,” Vining added. “How long would any mayor entertain a subordinate who countered one of her own big projects?”

Byrne was asked to evaluate VMPs plans that would obliterate most, but not all, of the park’s historic features — which is allowable, according to historic preservation laws, if the project can’t be done any other way and the essentials of the sites’ historic character are preserved.

VMP plans would also subdivide the site — a tricky maneuver in terms of what historic preservation laws typically require — leaving less than half of the total acreage as a city park and history center that would explain the early 19th century technology of using sand-filtration to purify drinking water. Some of the existing sand-filtration towers would be preserved, according to VMP’s plans, along with two underground caverns where the water once traveled for storage and delivery to the city after being filtered and purified.

The remainder of the current site, 12-plus acres, would become mixed-use housing and retail space and, at one end, a huge new medical office complex that has been decried for its height and density and for the zoning decisions that would allow it to be built.

By bringing in the Mayor’s Agent hearing officer, city officials hope doing so will at least partially answer the Appeals Court ruling, issued December 8, 2016, that has kept construction on hold at great expense to all stakeholders. That’s because the Court didn’t stop at vacating the zoning decisions but instead gave the city another chance by casting its decision as a remand — that is, a do-over allowing city officials and the Zoning Commission in particular, to better justify those zoning decisions.

FOMP filed the lawsuit challenging the Zoning Commission’s original decisions on VMP’s plans for McMillan Park that resulted in the Court of Appeals remand. Kirby and FOMP stand ready to fight any effort to restart work on VMP’s plans.

“We’ll be taking this back to court and have not fully digested exactly what our challenge will look like,” Vining says. “We will have challenges to these points for sure, but exactly how to respond depends on many things, including the Zoning Commission’s decision [on the remand], which isn’t out yet.”

For now, the Appeals Court ruling stands as a stunning rebuke of the Bowser Administration’s handling of the McMillan project — underscored by the fact that it was released just one day after a celebratory groundbreaking that featured Mayor Bowser. The project is still the subject of regular protests and lawsuits by detractors, including a recent lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by VMP in its design for the legally required affordable housing in the mixed-use redevelopment.

Whether Byrne’s ruling and the Zoning Commission’s efforts to address the remand will be enough to satisfy the court — —and when the Court might take up the matter again — is anyone’s guess.

Vining, however, sounds prepared to tackle Byrnes’ ruling: “There are many avenues to challenge this decision,” he says.

*Associate Editor William G. Schulz, a resident of Dupont Circle since the 1980s, has been a journalist specializing in science and investigative reporting for over 30 years.

Copyright © 2018 InTowner Publishing Corp. & William G. Schulz. All rights reserved.