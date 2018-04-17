Artist Event Set for May

Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the April 2018 issue pdf

Rather than the Mid-City Artists group hosting the Spring Open Studios event as before, this time they will be having a group show at White Cloud Gallery at 1843 14th Street, NW every Saturday and Sunday during May, between 1 and 6 pm.

One of these artists, Charlie Gaynor, who is also one of the show’s organizers, reports:

Mid City Artists is a diverse group of visual artists who have chosen to work in the Mid City area of DC and the surrounding neighborhoods. Joined together by a common geography, MCA members support each other by sharing information and opportunities.

Our group show at the White Cloud Gallery every weekend during May will feature 10 of our member artists –- Betto Ortiz, Chuck Baxter, Indira Dingledine, Jane Cave, Lucinda Murphy, Miguel Perez Lem, Marie Ringwald, Michael Crossett, Regina Miele, and myself.

Curating an exhibition in which each artist has a completely different style and perspective can be difficult. The intention of this show, which we have titled “Discovery,” is to find a common thread that unites all the artists, while creating a sense of adventure in the viewer by offering them an opportunity to discover things that are hidden from plain sight.

A common link among this group is storytelling. From real stories, through photos that freeze distant realities yet make them feel closer, to figurative stories that come from the representation of everyday urban landscapes, to abstract stories that allow us to scrape out the emotions of every brushstroke. With “Discovery” we invite you to discover artwork by members of the Mid-City Artists Group and continue to support local artists living and creating in our community.

Mid City Artists rely on our local business sponsors. We are so very grateful for their support to help promote keep art and enable the artists remain in our neighborhoods. So, special thanks to the following:

BodySmith, Chocolate House, City Houses Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Realtors, Cork Wine Bar & Market, DC Noodles, Floors on 14th, FrameSmith, Good Wood, Hamiltonian Artists, Home Rule, The Joan Hisaoka Healing Arts Gallery, Little Leaf, Miss Pixies Furnishings & Whatnots, Peregrine Espresso, Pink Line, Rice Restaurant, Room and Board, Salt & Sundry, SOM Records, and White Cloud Gallery.

Copyright © 2018 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Mid-City Artists. All rights reserved.