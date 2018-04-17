Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the April 2018 issue pdf

By Iris Molotsky*

Sipping rum-laden Haitian punch and munching on paté, fruit skewers and acra fritters on an outdoor patio along with an open bar — an evening in Port-au-Prince? Almost, but even better. It’s the start of an evening at the Embassy of Haiti, 2311 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, site of this year’s Dupont Circle Village Gala on April 27th from 6:30 to 9 pm. This year’s gala, commemorating the Village’s 10th anniversary, promises to be very special.

Following the patio reception, guests will be welcomed by His Excellency Ambassador Paul Altidor in the grand ballroom, where a buffet dinner and open bar will await.

This year’s auction will feature distant and local destinations, including a week in a Paris apartment; weekend stays in a cedar house in West Virginia near Berkeley Springs; a house in a Shenandoah Mountain retreat near the Appalachian Trail; or a Rappahannock County country house overlooking Old Rag Mountain. Closer to home, offerings will include a picnic for six on Sycamore Island; a one-year membership in the Hilton Health Club and Swim Pool; and a guided tour of Congressional Cemetery, led by Paul Williams, president of The Association for the Preservation of Historic Congressional Cemetery.

Attendees can choose from more than 30 auction items. Also on offer: two tickets each to two Nats games, a private trip for up to four on the Potomac on a Villager’s boat, a dim sum cooking class, and tickets to the Keegan Theatre and the Arena Stage. Gift certificates from local restaurants and stores will also be featured.

The $125 tickets, of which $100 is tax-deductible, include the canapés on the patio, buffet dinner and drinks as well as the opportunity to bid on your favorite items. Each attendee will also receive two tickets for the raffle of an original oil painting of a waterfront scene by noted California artist, Richard Harsh, and a 2005 Hawkeye Mountain bottle of wine, donated by Cairo Wine & Liquors on 17th Street. Tickets can be purchased online or by telephone, (202)436-5252.

As in previous years, the gala will feature a silent auction and the opportunity to purchase tickets for “celeb salons” — presentations by Washington notables held in private homes.

The proceeds from the gala will be used by the Village to augment and maintain services that enable members to remain in their homes in Dupont Circle, parts of Adams Morgan and Kalorama as they age. All services are provided free by Village volunteers. The Dupont Circle Village is a nonprofit organization open to members in the neighborhoods mentioned regardless of race or sexual orientation.

*Iris Molotsky chairs the 2018 Gala planning and organizing committee.

Copyright © 2018 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Dupont Circle Village. All rights reserved.