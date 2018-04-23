Community News

Thu., Apr. 26 (6-8pm): This initial public meeting (presentation to start at 6:30pm) will be held at WeWork Dupont (1875 Conn. Ave ., 3rd floor — enter on T St. across from the Hilton ballroom entrance). DDOT has announced that the purpose of this meeting is to be the “kick off the initial design phase” by providing “an overview of the project, present existing conditions, share design concepts, and gather community feedback. Residents, business owners, and any other interested parties are invited to attend.”

Further, DDOT states that the “project aims to enhance the vitality, economic opportunities, and quality of life for local business and residential communities in the Dupont Circle neighborhood. Improvements to the streetscape and pedestrian infrastructure will create a new public space and improve multi-modal access along Connecticut Avenue from Dupont Circle to California Street NW. A new deck-over plaza will be constructed over Connecticut Avenue between Dupont Circle and Q Street NW to provide a public space for everyday activities, as a well as a space for special events such as a farmer’s market, movies, music, plays, and art and cultural events. [Emphasis ours.] The Connecticut Avenue underpass will remain in use for vehicle travel.” More information available on the DDOT website page specific for this project.