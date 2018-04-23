Community News
April 29 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert
Published: April 23rd, 2018
Sun., Apr. 29 (2pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series, this month the Coda Duo featuring guitarists Christopher Jenkins and Brett Floyd, who explain that they “strive to present exciting, engaging concerts that include new music as well as fresh perspectives on existing compositions. We feel that the guitar duo format is an exciting way to experience and expand the vast possibilities of our instrument and its repertoire” — as the audio clips on the group’s website attest. A reception to meet the artist will follow.
For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf, page 1.