These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

Fri., Apr. 27th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with organist Christian Gautschi, from Zurich, Switerzerland, presenting a recital of classical works along with arrangements of traditional, folk, and popular tunes. Works of William Boyce, Iosif Ivanovici, John Williams, Erkki Melartin, and John Miles will be featured.

