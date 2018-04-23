Community News
April 27 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: April 23rd, 2018
Fri., Apr. 27th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with organist Christian Gautschi, from Zurich, Switerzerland, presenting a recital of classical works along with arrangements of traditional, folk, and popular tunes. Works of William Boyce, Iosif Ivanovici, John Williams, Erkki Melartin, and John Miles will be featured.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.