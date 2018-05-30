Community News
June 29 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: May 30th, 2018
Fri., Jun. 29th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW closes out the spring recital series with Vienna, Virginia organist John Nothaft performing works by J.S. Bach, Louis Vierne, William Bolcom, and Marcel Dupré. Concerts will resume after Labor Day.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.