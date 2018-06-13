Accompanying images can be viewed on page 1 of the June issue 2017 issue pdf

By P.L. Wolff

On a rainy May 11th, MANNA, the city’s leading nonprofit developer of homes for first-time buyers from low and moderate-income families, announced another to join its already more than 1,200 existing such properties.

Already in the neighborhoods within the area that The InTowner focuses its reporting –- roughly, East Capitol Street west to Rock Creek and from M Street north to Upshur Street –- this project, expected to be ready for occupancy 12 months from now, will join 40 others.

According to MANNA’s leaders, this project demonstrates what can be done –- even in an area like Shaw where housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years — when government, business and nonprofits work together. As MANNA’s CEO Rev Jim Dickerson, said, “MANNA is very honored to partner with the DC . . . Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and with United Bank to provide this opportunity for affordable homeownership in the Shaw neighborhood.”

Rev. Dickerson further expressed his “gratitude . . . to Mayor Browser and her commitment to affordable homeownership in all Wards of DC, Director Polly Donaldson and her staff at DHCD and to United Bank, our commercial lender. All of you have worked diligently to make this project possible.”

The project will provide four affordable condo units and two market rate buyers whose income exceeds 80% of the Average Median Income (AMI) as defined by HUD. (Low and moderate-income households are defined as those whose income is below 80% AMI.)

Each of the units, between 1,300 and 2,100 square feet, will include three bedrooms and be equipped with individual HVAC systems.

“The legacy of this project, Dickerson concluded, will be a lasting one not only for the first-[time] homebuyers who live there but also for their children and grandchildren who will benefit from this example homeownership.”

Founded in 1982, Manna, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit housing and community development organization working towards the goals of affordable home ownership, affordable housing preservation, and neighborhood revitalization. In 2014, Manna received national acclaim from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, awarding it the prestigious James Rouse Award for national achievement in a major U.S. urban center. Over the past 30 years Manna has developed more than 1,200 affordable homes that have been sold to lower-income, first-time homebuyers in the District. In turn, these same households have built more than $162 million in equity, collectively, and have provided much-needed stability in traditionally underserved neighborhoods in DC.