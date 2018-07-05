The following statement (in part below) from the DCCA was received on the afternoon of July 5th in effect announcing that the stop work order Impediment has been resolved.

“. . . This ends a dispute over a 51-unit residential building and new church on the original site of St. Thomas’ 1891 church.

“The settlement includes the developer’s commitment to make some of the project’s units more deeply affordable than required by law and a contribution towards one or more nonprofits selected by DCCA that are devoted to assisting those who are or are at risk of becoming homeless. In exchange for the concessions from CAS Riegler and St. Thomas’ Parish, Dupont Circle Citizens Association and Church Street Neighbors agree to end their opposition to the size of the residential portion of the project. “

DCCA’s vice president, Glenn Engelmann, was quoted as stating that they are “pleased that this agreement provides for more affordable housing in our neighborhood than required by law and will help, along with the donation, to address serious needs in Dupont Circle.”