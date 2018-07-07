2018 Adams Morgan Day Community Planning Meetings Continue; Next Set for Monday Evening, July 9th

The InTowner has received the following advisory from the Adams Morgan Community Alliance, which since 2015 has organized and managed the re-vamped annual, late summer festival about which we reported at the time:

“From the Adams Morgan Day Planning Team

“Re: Next planning meeting this Monday, July 9th, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jug & Table, 2446 18th Street NW, 1stFloor

“We hope Adams Morgan area businesses, residents and anyone else interested will join us at the next 40th Anniversary Adams Morgan Day festival planning meeting this Monday, July 9th, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jug & Table, 2446 18th Street NW, 1st Floor. Meetings are held about every two weeks at varied locations until the festival, September 9th. We’ve got some exciting new announcements to make there about new partnerships, activities planned and newly signed sponsors.

“The longest-running neighborhood festival in Washington DC is made possible by thousands of volunteer hours, in-kind services and funds provided by committed Adams Morgan residents and businesses, individual donors, and sponsors that serve Adams Morgan and the Washington DC area. The organizers put a high priority on fiscal transparency. Information, vendor applications and a log for businesses to register planned activities may be found at www.admoday.com. Individual donors may make a tax-deductible donation with a credit card. Sponsors may send inquiries to the Adams Morgan Community Alliance at adamsmorganalliance@gmail.com. Updates are posted regularly on the Adams Morgan listserv, the AMPBID newsletter for businesses, and other Adams Morgan area listservs. Press coverage of plans for the special day will begin soon.