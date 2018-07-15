Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the July 2018 issue pdf

By P.L. Wolff

Mark your calendars and get ready for a weekend of local shopping, eating, sipping, listening, and people-watching, filled with special offers and promotions being offered by over 100 businesses during what is DC’s largest ever sidewalk sale, from P Street to Florida Avenue on 14th and along U between 7th and 17th Streets.

The weekend event will be getting revved up with a free, open to the public party at Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot on Friday, the 3rd, between 6 and 8 pm. We are told that “tasty bites” will be provided from just two doors south by Barcelona Wine, along with live funky tunes and all items in the shop 20% off. So that they can plan for how much of those “tasty bites” will be needed, it will be essential that persons attending this kick-off event register for free tickets at eventbrite.com; watch for when it appears on the calendar for August 4th and 5th.

What one can look forward to is participation by old and new retailers along with the popular restaurants and art galleries as well as the neighborhood’s music venues and community centers.

Of course, it will be the vast numbers of retailers and restaurants throughout the area on both days that will be providing a shoppers and foodies unending array of delights.

This event, now being sponsored by the Mid-City BID Exploratory Committee (successor to the former Mid-City Business Association), was originally the brainchild back in 2000 of Home Rule’s founder and owner Greg Link, who

staged a very modest but well-received event outside his housewares store’s end of the 1800 block. He was a 14th Street pioneer who had the foresight to anticipate that the time would soon be coming that the strip all the way from P Street to at least U would be transformed, and so his became the first small business to take the leap — and how right he was.

The Exploratory Committee, the event’s sponsor, is seeking to form a Business Improvement District (BID), the goal of which will be the beautification and promotion the neighborhood’s business attractiveness. As stated by Pixie Windsor, owner of Miss Pixie’s and one of the chief organizers of the event for the last several years, “Bringing the community together to support local retailers and small businesses in my neighborhood is just about my favorite thing.”