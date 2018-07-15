Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 4 of the July 2018 issue pdf

By Phil Carney

We’ve Come a Long Way. Some 40 years ago, Deacon Maccubbin started DC Pride celebrations with a small, simple block party in Dupont Circle. Over the years it became a larger festival, then a parade and festival and then a parade through Dupont Circle, and a next day festival in the shadow of the US Capital.

Nowadays, we have events throughout the year and more events than I was able to keep track of during Pride week.

From that block party at 20th and S Streets, NW with mostly Gay men, an uninterested police department (MPD) and total corporate invisibility, DC Pride now has the committed support of the MPD, more corporate sponsors than I could count, and a rainbow of people including LGBTQ families celebrating with their children.

The parade was led by an official US military color guard, and as a gay veteran, that meant a lot to me.

I do miss the simpler and more relaxed neighborhood block party. But Deacon and our Dupont Circle neighborhood did start something that has surpassed everyone’s hopes and expectations.

My thanks and love go to all those who worked to organize our multiple Pride celebrations and events and to those who participated. It has been an awesome journey, but there is still work to do.

Reflections from Two Former Presidents

To quote from part of a letter sent to a previous Pride celebration by Barack Obama, “Over the past few decades, we have seen enormous progress thanks to brave Americans who have come out, spoken out, and marched for a more compassionate, more inclusive, and more equal Nation. As you gather to celebrate love for being love and people for being who they are, let us each recommit to raising our voices against intolerance and striving to ensure all people enjoy the dignity and protections they deserve.”

And, the words of Franklin Delano Roosevelt from January 9, 1940 are as applicable today as they were 78 years ago: “We must scrupulously guard the civil rights and civil liberties of all our citizens, whatever their background. We must remember that any oppression, any injustice, any hatred, is a wedge designed to attack our civilization.”

Phil Carney