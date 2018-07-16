Community News
July 19 ~ Society of the Cincinnati to Present “A Vintage Evening: Toast Hamilton”
Published: July 16th, 2018
Thu., Jul. 19 (6-8pm): This event is inspired by the original bartender’s bill from a meeting of the New York State Society of the Cincinnati in 1789. Learn about the spirits served to Hamilton and his fellow Society members, and enjoy brandy tastings offered by Catoctin Creek Distilling Company. Executive Director Jack Warren and George Washington University professor Denver Brunsman will highlight truths and lies about Alexander Hamilton in a brief but lively presentation. $25 per person for non-Society members. Reservations required.
Visiting Anderson House provides a glimpse back into the history and splendor of Gilded Age Washington. This mansion was the winter home of Ambassador Plenipotentiary to Japan Larz Anderson III and his wife, Isabel, who hosted grand galas and intimate dinner parties for the high society of Washington for more than 30 social seasons. The Beaux Arts mansion directly across Massachusetts Avenue from the Cosmos Club features the Andersons’ collection of fine and decorative arts and is adorned with symbols of the family’s patriotism and pastimes. It offers a unique glimpse into political and private life in early 20th century Washington. The museum is open at no charge Tue.-Sat., 10am-4pm & Sun, noon-4pm. For more info, call 785-2040.