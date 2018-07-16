Bloomingdale Neighborhood’s Farmers Market Now Open Through Mid-November

This now well-established neighborhood feature sets up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Big Bear Café at 1st & R Sts., NW and takes over in the short block of R Street between 1st and Florida Ave. which is across from the newly renovated playground. The market draws residents not only from Bloomingdale but also from neighboring Eckington, Edgewood, Bates, Truxton Circle, LeDroit Park, RIA, Stronghold and nearby Shaw neighborhoods. The local farmers sell a wide variety of artisan cheeses, fruits, eggs, vegetables, grass-fed meat, preserves, breads, pastries, pies, cookies, ice cream, sauces, plants, and more.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.