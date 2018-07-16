Community News
Bloomingdale Neighborhood’s Farmers Market Now Open Through Mid-November
Published: July 16th, 2018
This now well-established neighborhood feature sets up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Big Bear Café at 1st & R Sts., NW and takes over in the short block of R Street between 1st and Florida Ave. which is across from the newly renovated playground. The market draws residents not only from Bloomingdale but also from neighboring Eckington, Edgewood, Bates, Truxton Circle, LeDroit Park, RIA, Stronghold and nearby Shaw neighborhoods. The local farmers sell a wide variety of artisan cheeses, fruits, eggs, vegetables, grass-fed meat, preserves, breads, pastries, pies, cookies, ice cream, sauces, plants, and more.