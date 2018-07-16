Reservations Recommended

Located on the mezzanine of DC’s St. Gregory Hotel, this small, chic eatery features a menu replete with such bolstering fare as crab pasta, sweet pea and truffle ravioli, pork Milanese, and pan-seared salmon. Starters launch meals with such tidbits as Israeli couscous, Moroccan spice ribs, and fried goat cheese. Plus, of course, the wine and beer menu will fill out the meal.

But if you are looking for a weekend starter that will soothe the soul, head to Tredici for brunch. True, the menu is abbreviated; yet, the dishes offered can inspire. Remarkable, indeed, are the bacon-wrapped dates: crunchy, salty bacon is wrapped tightly around pitted dates, and the sweet-salty treats could make a whole meal with just two orders. That, plus an order of the ricotta and bread.

Nine main course options meld breakfast faves with heartier midday fare, unless you simply order Greek yogurt or oatmeal. It would be hard to pass up the main menu, however. For a sweet take, consider the challah French toast, served with apples and maple syrup. Or turn to the fried chicken served with a rosemary waffle and a maple-sausage gravy. The chicken-waffle combo has become a popular offering in the past few years, and tracking down the best option may lead you to Tredici.

Savory options include eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon or smoked salmon; smoked salmon with an English muffin or avocado toast, a poached egg treat. But truly, the outstanding choice is the overstuffed breakfast wrap consisting of scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, and your choice of bacon, chicken sausage, or veggies. For many folks, crispy bacon seems the obvious choice, and as patrons munch through this handheld treat, the bacon-egg-cheese combo brings breakfast and lunch alive.

The dessert menu is limited to a pistachio cake with rosemary gelato; bittersweet lava cake with Nutella gelato; house-made gelato choices; and the winner, the butterscotch pot de crème, perhaps a creamy 1,000 calories per bite but worth every one.

Of course, drinks include the bottomless mimosas and two brunch cocktails: the Bloody Maria with mezcal and the bellini with prosecco and freh peach purée. Ask staff about other wine or cocktail options.

Tredici Enoteca / Hours: breakfast, lunch, dinner daily; brunch weekends. 202-888-2899.