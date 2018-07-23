Wed., Jul. 25 (6-8pm): This second of four screenings of the works of influential early women filmmakers will feature writer, director, and producer Mabel Normand who, from age 16 in 1909 worked as an actress, and in 1914 began to write and direct films. She would eventually form a film partnership with Charlie Chaplin, directing the first turn as his famous “Tramp” character. During this screening, a selection of her and Chaplin’s films will be shown, including Strange Predicament and Busy Day.

These films and the others to be shown on August 1st and 8th will transport you back to the early era of the film industry through the eyes of the women who created the art of film.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during each event. Advanced purchased tickets are $5, available HERE. Tickets sold at the door are $7.50. For more information, email Jennifer at programs@heurichhouse.org or call (202) 429-1894.