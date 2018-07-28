Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau’s spokesperson informed The InTowner late Friday, the 27th, that with the issuance of the C of O city “agencies can begin their audits to determine if the hotel is meeting the requirements of its $46 million tax abatement.

“Last month, Councilmember Nadeau sent a letter questioning why it was taking so long to get the final certificate in place.”

The Councilmember’s official statement on the importance of this action is set out below:

“Yesterday evening, I received confirmation from the Line Hotel that its final certificate of occupancy has been issued. I am glad the administration and the hotel worked quickly following my letter to get a final certificate of occupancy in place. The next step is for the Office of Tax and Revenue and the Department of Employment Services to perform independent audits to see if the terms of the deal are being followed.

“I will be watching the verification process closely. District taxpayers demand that we are good stewards of their tax dollars, so I will be using my oversight authority to monitor the agencies as they determine whether the hotel is meeting the requirements of the abatement. I am hopeful that the hotel is in compliance.”

The requirements needed to be met by the hotel in order to qualify for receiving this tax benefit will be reviewed and by the city’s employment services department to verify that the hotel and its contractors are in compliance with six of the seven requirements (including the hiring requirement); the Office of Tax and Revenue is tasked with verifying the seventh requirement.

[Note: For background, in addition to the July lead story, see also our January 2018 report.]