Mon, Aug. 30th (6-8pm): The purpose of this open community meeting to be held at the Mt. Pleasant Library (3160 16th St.) will be for DDOT representatives to present the final roadway design layout for the 16th Street corridor north from Arkansas Avenue, NW to Lafayette Square. Updates on traffic, parking, bus stop consolidation, and the project implementation schedule will also be provided.. Attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback specific to the project.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.