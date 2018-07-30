Community News
August 30 ~ DDOT to Host Public Meeting for the 16th Street, NW Bus Lanes Project
Published: July 30th, 2018
Mon, Aug. 30th (6-8pm): The purpose of this open community meeting to be held at the Mt. Pleasant Library (3160 16th St.) will be for DDOT representatives to present the final roadway design layout for the 16th Street corridor north from Arkansas Avenue, NW to Lafayette Square. Updates on traffic, parking, bus stop consolidation, and the project implementation schedule will also be provided.. Attendees will have an opportunity to provide feedback specific to the project.