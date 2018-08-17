ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

August 21 ~ Heurich House Museum to Present Program Highlighting its “The Art of Beer” Exhibit in Conjunction with DC Beer Week

Published: August 17th, 2018

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Tue, Aug. 21 (6-8pm): Philip Runco of Brightest Young Things will moderate a DC Beer Week panel discussion with the artists featured in the historic Heurich House Museum’s Carriage House Gallery. To purchase tickets ($15), which include admission and snacks (drinks not included), click here.

The exhibit, which will remain on view through September 29th, features the artists commissioned by local craft breweries to create their visual identity through logos and labels.

Accelerated competition among craft breweries has triggered a branding “arms race”; standing out on the shelf can sometimes be as important as creating a quality beer. Breweries utilize talented contemporary artists to create the graphics that give them an edge. Featured artists David Kammerdeiner (Ocelot Brewing Company), Kendra Kuliga (3 Stars Brewing Company), Andy Sides (Right ProperBrewing Company), and Mike Van Hall (Stillwater Artisanal, Aslin Beer Company) are represented.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").