Tue, Aug. 21 (6-8pm): Philip Runco of Brightest Young Things will moderate a DC Beer Week panel discussion with the artists featured in the historic Heurich House Museum’s Carriage House Gallery. To purchase tickets ($15), which include admission and snacks (drinks not included), click here.

The exhibit, which will remain on view through September 29th, features the artists commissioned by local craft breweries to create their visual identity through logos and labels.

Accelerated competition among craft breweries has triggered a branding “arms race”; standing out on the shelf can sometimes be as important as creating a quality beer. Breweries utilize talented contemporary artists to create the graphics that give them an edge. Featured artists David Kammerdeiner (Ocelot Brewing Company), Kendra Kuliga (3 Stars Brewing Company), Andy Sides (Right ProperBrewing Company), and Mike Van Hall (Stillwater Artisanal, Aslin Beer Company) are represented.