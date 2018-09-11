Fri., Sep. 14th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW has resumed its fall season and this week will be featuring Upperville, Virginia organist Jason Farris presenting works by British composer Charles Hubert Hastings Parry, including three movements from an unpublished composition.

On the 21st, The Barclay Brass of Washington, DC will make the majestic sanctuary resound with music both familiar and new, including a recent work for organ and brass by the church’s organist, Kenneth Lowenberg. And on the 28th, organist Tyler Canonico of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania will perform works by Gaston Bélier, Herbert Howells, Marcel Dupré, and David Briggs.





These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.