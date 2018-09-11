ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Community News

September 15 ~ 16th Street’s Church of the Holy City to Present Free Concert

Published: September 11th, 2018

Click this to see all entries in our Community News & Events page.

Sat., Sep. 15 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting a special concert in its “Music with the Angels” series with violinist Yoojin Baik, accompanied by pianist Dr. Eunae Han, performing Edward Elgar’s Salut d’amour, Johannes Brahms’ Violin Sonata no. 3, and César Franck’s Violin Sonata in A major.

A highly recognized international soloist (in China at the Shenyang Concert Hall and in Germany at the Detmold Concert House, Weimar Fest Hall, and Maanheim Ernst-Toch-Hall, to name but a few international appearances, following initial studies at China’s Shenyang Conservatory, she continued study at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Kiev,Ukraine and at the Hochschule fuer Musik “Hanns Eisler” in Berlin where she was awarded the final degree of music-Konzertexamen with Highest Honors and was selected to be Soloist for the ceremony.

A reception to meet the both artists will follow. For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. $25 tickets (students $10) available at the door or through www.eventbrite.com. A suggested $10 contributions to the church’s Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf.

News We Can Use

The editor welcomes the receipt of information about community happenings, such as church-sponsored events, neighborhood and block association activities, public meetings dealing with neighborhood issues, and other events of a non-commercial nature. These may be emailed to us at

Because we are a neighborhood newspaper and not a city-wide or regional publication, we restrict our reporting to that about news and activities occurring within the specific neighborhoods we serve--Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights; Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Mt. Vernon Square/Pennsylvania Quarter, Shaw, U Street.

Publication is always the second Friday of the month and deadline for submission is always the first Friday, although every effort is made to include later-received submissions on a space available basis. Notices of selected events received following publication may be included during the ensuing current issue; again, on a space basis.

Special Note: Emails received bearing no substantive entry in the Subject field will not be downloaded for reasons of virus protection security.

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").