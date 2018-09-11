Sat., Sep. 15 (7:30pm): The Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting a special concert in its “Music with the Angels” series with violinist Yoojin Baik, accompanied by pianist Dr. Eunae Han, performing Edward Elgar’s Salut d’amour, Johannes Brahms’ Violin Sonata no. 3, and César Franck’s Violin Sonata in A major.

A highly recognized international soloist (in China at the Shenyang Concert Hall and in Germany at the Detmold Concert House, Weimar Fest Hall, and Maanheim Ernst-Toch-Hall, to name but a few international appearances, following initial studies at China’s Shenyang Conservatory, she continued study at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Kiev,Ukraine and at the Hochschule fuer Musik “Hanns Eisler” in Berlin where she was awarded the final degree of music-Konzertexamen with Highest Honors and was selected to be Soloist for the ceremony.

A reception to meet the both artists will follow. For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit www.ChurchoftheHolyCityDC.org. $25 tickets (students $10) available at the door or through www.eventbrite.com. A suggested $10 contributions to the church’s Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf.