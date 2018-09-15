Accompanying images can be viewed on page 1 of the September 2018 issue pdf

By P.L. Wolff

The District’s annual all-night arts festival will happen all across the city from 7:00 p.m. on the 29th to the wee hours –- 3:00 a.m. –- on the 30th in neighborhoods served by the small and local business development department’s (DSLBD)-sponsored Historic Main Streets organizations. Of special interest to our readers, the focus will be Dupont Circle, Shaw, and Bloomingdale.

Modeled after Paris’ “Nuit Blanche,” DC’s event celebrates the visual and performing arts, including painting, sculpture, photography, film, music, dance, theater, poetry, fashion, crafts and more.

Though inspired by the Parisians, the focus here is, with a few exceptions, hyper local, showcasing the diverse talents of DC-based artists, collectives and performers almost exclusively.

Participating in the area served by Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets will be 16 galleries, embassies, organizations, and other places where art will be on view or art or performance activities will be offered: Alex Gallery, Gallery A, Art Jamz, ArtRave art market, Studio Gallery, Heurich House Museum Carriage House Gallery; Embassy of Bolivia, Embassy of Guatemala, Embassy of Peru; IA&A at Hillyer, Korean Cultural Center, Mediterranean Way, National League of American Pen Women, Take Five Meditation, Washington Studio School, and Fire Jugglers Peculiarity Productions in Dupont Circle.

For those coming from afar exiting the north end of the Dupont Circle Red Line station at Connecticut and Q, there will be a “welcome” table staffed by Dupont Main Streets volunteers who will orient visitors to the neighborhood.

Since the event’s first presentation 11 years ago by Shaw Main Streets, much has evolved. This year there will be 20 indoor and outdoor venues featuring hundreds of artists and performers — in addition to art and dance and live music performances, one will be able to enjoy lighting installations, projections, fire dancers, projections, body and face painting, opportunities to create your own art, an outdoor art market, a parade, and much more.

The theme in Shaw this year is #ShawGlows, with glow-in-the-dark art and giveaways, black light art and fashion, neon art installations, fire bubble makers and dancers, a glow-in-the-dark dance party, and even glow-in-the-dark cocktails at selected bars and restaurants.

And in the Bloomingdale neighborhood which is part of the area covered by the North Capitol Main Streets, the theme will be “A Different World,” showcasing a melting pot of local artists and old and new local art, dance, film, music and installations. Walking the business streets in Bloomingdale one will enjoy live painting demonstrations and muralists, while on the way to learn the “Art of a Drink” and hear the best local jazz musicians, dance to your own drum at the Silent Dance Party and join Mundo Verde’s talented students in an acoustic performance, among other fun activities.