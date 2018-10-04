Fri., Oct. 5th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church<https://nationalcitycc.org> on Thomas Circle, NW continues its fall season, and this week will be featuring organist Justin Brueggeman from Kingsport, Tennessee) performing works of Edward Elgar, Herbert Howells, Charles-Marie Widor, and J.S. Bach, concluding with the “Epilogue” of Rachel Laurin.

On the 12th, Baltimore organist Jordan Prescott perform works of Herbert Howells, William Bloom, Ad Wammes, Johannes Brahms, and Leo Sowerby, concluding with “Afro Cuban” by Johannes-Matthias Michel. In the following week, on the 19th, organist Sondra Goldsmith Proctor fromCanton, New York will present a prom that will include works of J.S. Bach, Maurice Duruflé, Jehan Alain, and Rachel Laurin. And, rounding out the month will a program by organist David Brock featuring all five movements of Charles-Marie Widor’s Symphony No. 5 in F minor and concluding with the well-known toccata.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.