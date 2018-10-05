u., Oct. 18 (7:30pm): Widely acclaimed organist Olivier Latry will be presenting a varied program that will definitely showcase the glorious sounds of the church’s spectacular instrument – custom-built for First Baptist and having its debut in September of 2013. (See “A New ‘King of Instruments’ Coming to the Neighborhood; Organ Soon to be Heard,” InTowner, August 2013 issue.)

Featured will be compositions by Schumann, J.S. Bach, Brahms, Liszt; following intermission more inspiring music by César Franck, Jehan Alain, Thierry Escaichm, concluding with an improvisation by Latry.

Admission is free; contributions will be accepted. For more information call 387-2206.