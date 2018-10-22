In this timely exhibition on view only through November 9th, eight artists examine the immigrant experience in America in an era when the patriotism of American immigrants is under constant scrutiny. The artists use the interior and exterior spaces of the Heurich House Museum, historic home of 19th century German immigrant Christian Heurich, as backdrop and inspiration. In the autobiography Heurich’s son wrote in the 1970s towards the end of this life, he recalled the family’s own personal experiences of being targeted by anti-German sentiment during the Second World War, saying, “Within my powers, and in so far as an old man was able, I was as good an American as were you.”

Open to the public Thursday through Saturday with viewing scheduled starting at 11:30am, 1:00pm, and 2:30pm; and on Fridays between 6 and 9pm there will be open house events exploring the artists works and the ideas surrounding the exhibition, including a concert by the DC-based immigrant musicians, Champion Sounds Band on the 2nd and a mid-term election watch party on the 6th, followed on the 9th, the closing day, between 6 and 9pm a free closing party where everyone will be able to not only views the art but also meet the curator. Drinks and snack will be available for purchase. For more information call (202) 429-1894 or visit their website where updated information about final week evebts will be posted.