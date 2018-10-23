Community News
October 30 ~ Annual 17th Street High Heel Race to be Kicked Off by the Mayor
Published: October 23rd, 2018
Tuesday evening, starting at 7:30 p.m., revelers will already be gathering & staking out primo spots for viewing the always entertaining pre-race parading of imaginative and often outrageous costumed participants along the three blocks between P and R Streets, NW.
Then, at 8:30 the signal will be given and the three-minute mad dash of madness will signal the neighborhood’s three-decade long Halloween tradition. For many who have been regular revelers over the years, possibly the most fun part of the evening is the hour following the race when the street is opened to everybody for milling in with the drag queens, taking selfies and generally having a stress-free time –- meaning no politics (unless the presence of the mayor contradicts this notion!).