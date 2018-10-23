Reservations Recommended

Hearty eats!!!

Opened more than a year ago just north of Mt. Vernon Square in the bustling Shaw neighborhood, where good eats have become a number one draw, the Smoked and Stacked (sort-of) restaurant offers tasty bites. The brainchild of Marjorie Meek-Bradley, a former participant/contestant of the famous Top Chef program, she has created a tantalizing selection of meaty sandwiches that draw in hungry passersby.

At a recent lunchtime, management had posted out front a sign announcing “Hot Pastrami” — a tantalizing message to come in and eat! Not a real sit-down restaurant, with its limited tables and seating area, it fits in with the ever-growing category of fast casual which has grown in popularity in DC among the Millennials especially.

Of the nine sandwich options, probably the first on the menu called “The Messy” is what earned Meek-Bradley the positive reviews. Containing hot pastrami, sauerkraut, comte (a type of cheese), and a Thousand Island dressing, this sandwich, though a bit messy, makes a scrumptious lunch feast, with enough food and calories to get folks through the end of the day. Plus, you can add a few extras, such as a side of coleslaw or tabouli with chips.

Other over-the-top sandwiches include the “Stacked” with pastrami, milk bread, and slaw; “Chicky Chick” with some chicken; “Ribbed Porky” with pulled pork on milk bread with fried onions; and “Shroobe” with smoked portobello mushrooms on rye with sauerkraut. Several other lunch choices tempt the hungry.

The kitchen also offers patrons the chance to build their own, with four different options that include “The Goods” with pastrami, smoked chicken, and smoked portobellos as fillings with two different bread choices or a salad option, and toppings of coleslaw, sauerkraut, and more. Then patrons get to choose among four different types of dressings.

Early waker-uppers can stop in for breakfast until 11 a.m., and can kick off their day with four different options, including the must-have “New Yorker” with pastrami, fried egg, comte, and hot pepper jelly. That combo should really wake up the sleepiest head!

While you can down your eats with coffee in the morning and likely throughout the day, plus water, of course, what the menu needs is a sweet such as a rich, fudgy brownie. Gelato is available, but that might not help round out the meal in cold weather.

DC offers many stop-in/go-out eateries, but perhaps the most delish sandwich place is Smoked and Stacked, worth the trip to its storefront location in the 9th Street side of the convention center. Alas, they close at 3 p.m., so no dinner there.

Smoked and Stacked / Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8am-3pm.; Sat.-Sun. 9am-3pm. (202) 465-4822.