For more information, call (202) 462-6734 or visit the church’s website . Admission is free, with suggested $10 contributions to the Tower Restoration Fund welcome. (For background on the tower restoration project, see, “Historic Dupont East Church Raising Funds to Restore its Landmark Tower,” InTowner, February 2011 issue pdf , page 1

Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. the Church of the Holy City (16th & Corcoran Sts., NW) will be presenting another in its “Music with the Angels” series. Featured will be returning saxophonist Zulfugar Baghirov and accompanying will be pianist Ramin Amir Arjomand.

