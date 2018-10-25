These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.

Fri., Oct. 26th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW will be organist David Brock rounding out the month with a program featuring all five movements of Charles-Marie Widor’s Symphony No. 5 in F minor and concluding with the well-known toccata.

