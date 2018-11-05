ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
Community News

November 10 ~ Walking Tour of Historic McMillan Park & Surrounding Bloomingdale Neighborhood Announced

Published: November 5th, 2018

Sat., Nov. 10th (9-11am; rain date, Sat., 17th): Friends of McMillan Park (FOMP) will be hosting another history walking tour through historic Bloomingdale and around the perimeter of McMillan Park. Once again, neighborhood historian Paul Cerruti will lead the tour. He has compiled a tremendous amount of detail about the park and its role in the neighborhood through the years since it was first opened to the public. This will cover much of the information presented in history walks FOMP sponsored during the past two years that were very popular and very well attended. The weather likely will be ideal for such a walking tour. Space is limited but still available.

The tour will showcase McMillan Park, its vistas, unique history, and connection to historic landmarks in the Bloomingdale neighborhood. The first part of the walk will include information and bonus highlights about the history and development of Bloomingdale, much of it in anticipation of the opening of McMillan Park.

Lasting about two hours, the tour will kick off at the triangular park opposite the Big Bear Café (located at the corner of 1st and R Streets, NW). Light liquid refreshments will be served and a selection of some favorite mounted art photos of McMillan Park offered for sale at the end of the tour, as well as greeting cards of the same photos.

To register, send an email to restoremcmillan@gmail.com or call Kirby at (202) 213-2690. The tour will be limited to 30 people to ensure all who join it can hear easily and participate fully. A suggested donation of $20 in advance ($25 on the day of the tour) to benefit the FOMP’s efforts to save this registered national historic landmark will be greatly appreciated. Even if you are unable to join the tour, a donation to help support these efforts can be made using PayPal or Crowdrise links at www.friendsofmcmillan.org/merchandise.

 

