November 14 ~ DDOT’s Proposed New Residential Parking Regs on Dupont Circle ANC’s Agenda
Published: November 13th, 2018
Wed., Nov. 14 (7pm): Among the matters to be presented at ANC 2B’s regular monthly meeting to be held at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (1717 Mass. Ave, Rm. 500; note: attendees must show photo ID to enter) will be consideration of a resolution regarding the Department of Transportation’s proposed rulemaking on residential parking regulations. A summary and rationale is posted on the DDOT website.