By Alison McCubbin*

The Logan Circle Community Association (LCCA) invites DC area residents to attend its 40th annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, December 2nd from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a particularly special tour as Logan Circle celebrates four decades of this wonderful neighborhood tradition. There have been many changes to the neighborhood over the past 40 years, but its sense of community has never been stronger.

A total of 10 unique properties representing a mix of historical architecture and modern renovations will be open to the public for the self-guided tour. Relish the architecture, interior design, and art during an afternoon of sights as well as live holiday music by local choral groups, a harpist, and even pianists from the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Studio Theatre will act as a central part of the tour, where the LCCA will host its Wassail and have wonderful raffle items for tour participants.

The tour is an opportunity for homeowners to share their stories through their renovations and restorations, their incredible art collections, and decor. And the stories that these homeowners are sharing this year are truly special. There is such a sense of community within the neighborhood, and all of the homeowners are excited to share in this sense of community and to open their homes for the tour.

Among the homes being featured is a 115-year-old row house with an interior that has been completely renovated and a beautifully restored exterior. The home was in complete disrepair, and the homeowners spent over a year completing the project and are finally able to share it with the neighborhood.

Similarly, the one-time Korean Legation, sitting prominently at 15 Logan Circle, has been undergoing restoration for three years thanks to The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation. [Ed.note: As reported six years ago in the Washinton Post, the mansion was being considered for use “as a cultural center/museum.”] The LCCA is particularly excited for this property to be part of the tour due its historical significance and because it has been perfectly restored to its original appearance from the 19th century.

Since 1978 the Logan Circle Community Association (LCCA) has been hosting the annual house tour, the proceeds from which continue the association’s philanthropic and community development efforts throughout the neighborhood. To find out more about LCCA, visit the website or on Facebook at LCCA.DC; for tickets, the can be ordered online here.

*The writer is this year’s house tour organizing committee’s chairperson.

Copyright © 2018 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Logan Circle Community Ass’n. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §107 & 108 (“fair use”).