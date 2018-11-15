Community News
November 16-18 ~ Only Three Performances Remaining for “Must-See” at Gala Hispanic Theatre In Columbia Heights
Published: November 15th, 2018
From The InTowner theater critic: Rediscover your Gypsy soul and take in the timeless themes of Flamenco — love, loss, jealousy, betrayal and above all, passion — this weekend at Gala’s “Fuego Flamenco 2018” festival. Gala (at 14th St. & Park Rd.) presents the best of Flamenco from around the world, and InTowner readers should not miss the opportunity to experience the music and dance that embody an ancient art form exploding in popularity on every continent (except, maybe, Antarctica) around. The last three performances run Nov. 16 to 18. Tickets $48 regular, $30 seniors (65+); $25 students and military. Friday and Saturday, 8pm; Sunday, 2pm. To obtain tickets and for general information, go to the festival’s web page.