Fri., Nov. 5th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church<https://nationalcitycc.org> on Thomas Circle, NW continues during the latter part of the month with a program being presented by the organ and piano duo of Carol Feather Martin from Arlington, Virginia and Gary Garletts fromArdmore, Pennsylvania. They will be performing modern works in a variety of styles, including jazz and ragtime, by composers Carson Cooman, Ad Wammes, Joe Utterback, Charles Callahan, and Stephen Paulus.

Closing out the month on the 30th (no concert on the 23rd since it will be the Thanksgiving holiday weekend), the program will feature Jackson Borges, Director of Music and Organist at All Saints Episcopal Church in Rehoboth Beach, who will perform compositions of Leo Sowerby and Robert Elmore along with works of three women composers: Florence Beatrice Price, Nadia Boulanger, and Pamela Decker.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.