The InTowner
Logan Circle House Tour to Celebrate Neighborhood’s Historic Houses and Modern Interiors

Published: November 17th, 2018

The Logan Circle Community Association (LCCA) invites DC area residents to attend its 40th annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, December 2nd from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a particularly special tour as Logan Circle celebrates four decades of this wonderful neighborhood tradition. There have been many changes to the neighborhood over the past 40 years, but its sense of community has never been stronger. For complete information, click here.