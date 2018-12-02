December 14: (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with Baltimore’s Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church’s music director and organist Michael Britt, will demonstrate both his classical and theater organ prowess in a concert of seasonal music, featuring works of Max Drischner, Purcel, J. Mansfield, Pierre Cochereau, Sid Tepper, and Leroy Anderson, and including several of Britt’s own arrangements.

December 21: Organist Kimberly Ann Hess will be joined by soprano Sarah Noone, Director of Music at Alexandria’s St. Louis Catholic Church, along with a string ensemble to present “A Baroque Christmas,” including two arias from Handel’s Messiah and compositions by Arcangelo Corelli and Alessandro Scarlatti.

There will be no Music at Midday concerts on the 28th nor during January. Performances will resume on Friday, February 1, 2019.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.