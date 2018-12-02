Dec. 8th & 9th (9am-4pm): Two of the most popular varieties — Fraser and Balsam Firs — along with wreaths and tree stands will be available in the Ross Elementary School (1730 St., NW) playground area. All proceeds benefit the PTA’s programs and services to the school community.

For purchases made through the PTA’s online store before the 6th, not only will pre-sale days discounts apply but one will be able to get a jump on the weekend sale days & possibly ensure not missing out on the tree most desired. Pre-purchased trees can be picked up or delivered on the 8th or 9th for a minimum donation of $15 for trees up to 6-7’ and $25 for trees 7-8’ or larger, which will be charged at checkout. The delivery area is as far west as Rock Creek Park, as far north as Calvert Street/Columbia Road, as far east as North Capitol Street, and as far south as K Street. Actual delivery date and time at can be noted at checkout along with phone number and email address.