Dec. 8th & 9th (11am-5pm): As the press advisory from “[t]he same volunteer crew that brings you Adams Morgan Day each September” states, they will be hosting “a pop-up style market” on the SunTrust plaza at the corner of 18th Street and Columbia Road and in Unity Park one block east in front of the former historic Christian Science church edifice now part of the Line Hotel opened at the beginning of the ear, “[t]he holiday market will feature more than 50 local, high-quality arts and crafts vendors from across DC with unique gift items, jewelry, pottery, paintings and textiles.”

“While folks are shopping they’ll enjoy lively seasonal entertainment and, beginning at 11 a.m. [on the] 8th, can help decorate the Festivus kiosk at 18th and Columbia. Carolers will sing during the market, and on [the] 9[th], the District Music Project will perform a 20-minute holiday program three times on the front steps of the Line Hotel at 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

“. . . farmers market vendors will be on SunTrust Plaza . . . Saturday [morning] until 1:00 p.m. They will sell produce, seasonal baked items and (mostly pre-ordered) trees and wreaths. Some area restaurants will offer holiday themed items on their menus.

“Neighbors are encouraged to come help decorate the Festivus kiosk at 18th . . . and Columbia Rd. NW when the market begins on Saturday. . . .”

“The market will give folks a second chance to shop with vendors who came out in the rain on Adams Morgan Day, and bring the community together to share the historic neighborhood’s spirit and commitment to local artists with others at the holiday season.

“The holiday market is organized by the Adams Morgan Community Alliance, a non-profit 501(c)3 organized in 2016 to ensure sustainability of the Adams Morgan Day festival, festival volunteers, and other community members that have joined in the planning. More information is and will be available on Facebook and Twitter.

“To pre-order trees from the farmers market, see the flyer from Licking Creek Farm.”