The InTowner
Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Reporting Period: November 2018 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of The New Washington Land Company

Published: December 7th, 2018

The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [65]
[condo & co-op listings follow]

1737 11Th Street NW $1,475,000
1834 15Th Street NW $1,310,000
3447 17Th Street NW $785,000
2021 1St Street NW $1,110,000
1934 3Rd Street NW $925,000
4110 5Th Street NW $602,000
3820 7Th Street NW $827,250
1533 8Th Street NW $1,330,000
110 Bates Street NW $771,110
24 Channing Street NW $575,000
1418 Columbia Street NW $1,225,000
1327 Corcoran Street NW $2,800,000
340 Elm Street NW $734,000
835 Euclid Street NW $800,000
775 Fairmont Street NW Unit#REAR $600,000
2032 Flagler Place NW $1,179,900
1655 Harvard Street NW $1,220,000
2021 Hillyer Place NW $2,050,000
413 Hobart Place NW $850,000
1654 Hobart Street NW $1,200,000
613 Irving Street NW $745,000
741 Irving Street NW $785,000
1011 Irving Street NW $863,888
727 Kenyon Street NW $725,000
739 Kenyon Street NW $665,000
1314 Kenyon Street NW $1,550,000
1746 Kenyon Street NW $1,435,000
1224 Kirby Street NW $650,000
2006 Klingle Road NW $1,275,000
608 Lamont Street NW $713,000
782 Lamont Street NW $649,900
434 Luray Place NW $835,000
439 Luray Place NW $770,000
1630 Monroe Street NW $975,000
402 N Street NW $730,000
3619 New Hampshire Avenue NW $965,000
3914 New Hampshire Avenue NW $860,000
728 Newton Place NW $678,333
2725 Ontario Road NW $1,500,000
   
614 Otis Place NW $625,000
1021 Otis Place NW $675,000
520 Park Road NW $475,000
1407 Perry Place NW $729,000
134 Q Street NW $700,000
439 Q Street NW $799,000
1329 Quincy Street NW $1,025,000
512 R Street NW $639,000
33 Rhode Island Avenue NW $840,000
617 Rhode Island Avenue NW $731,000
1314 Riggs Street NW $1,275,000
2045 Rosemont Avenue NW $1,050,000
132 S Street NW $767,500
509 S Street NW $775,000
928 S Street NW $1,300,000
949 S Street NW $2,300,000
42 Seaton Place NW $1,315,000
522 Shepherd Street NW $820,000
3228 Sherman Avenue NW $790,000
3402 Sherman Avenue NW $560,000
1519 Swann Street NW $997,584
1509 T Street NW $1,382,500
532 Taylor Street NW $605,000
68 U Street NW $1,083,000
3012 Warder Street NW $730,000
423 Warner Street NW $785,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [159]

