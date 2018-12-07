Selected Recent Real Estate Sales
Reporting Period: November 2018 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of The New Washington Land Company
Published: December 7th, 2018
The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square.
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [65]
[condo & co-op listings follow]
|1737 11Th Street NW
|$1,475,000
|1834 15Th Street NW
|$1,310,000
|3447 17Th Street NW
|$785,000
|2021 1St Street NW
|$1,110,000
|1934 3Rd Street NW
|$925,000
|4110 5Th Street NW
|$602,000
|3820 7Th Street NW
|$827,250
|1533 8Th Street NW
|$1,330,000
|110 Bates Street NW
|$771,110
|24 Channing Street NW
|$575,000
|1418 Columbia Street NW
|$1,225,000
|1327 Corcoran Street NW
|$2,800,000
|340 Elm Street NW
|$734,000
|835 Euclid Street NW
|$800,000
|775 Fairmont Street NW Unit#REAR
|$600,000
|2032 Flagler Place NW
|$1,179,900
|1655 Harvard Street NW
|$1,220,000
|2021 Hillyer Place NW
|$2,050,000
|413 Hobart Place NW
|$850,000
|1654 Hobart Street NW
|$1,200,000
|613 Irving Street NW
|$745,000
|741 Irving Street NW
|$785,000
|1011 Irving Street NW
|$863,888
|727 Kenyon Street NW
|$725,000
|739 Kenyon Street NW
|$665,000
|1314 Kenyon Street NW
|$1,550,000
|1746 Kenyon Street NW
|$1,435,000
|1224 Kirby Street NW
|$650,000
|2006 Klingle Road NW
|$1,275,000
|608 Lamont Street NW
|$713,000
|782 Lamont Street NW
|$649,900
|434 Luray Place NW
|$835,000
|439 Luray Place NW
|$770,000
|1630 Monroe Street NW
|$975,000
|402 N Street NW
|$730,000
|3619 New Hampshire Avenue NW
|$965,000
|3914 New Hampshire Avenue NW
|$860,000
|728 Newton Place NW
|$678,333
|2725 Ontario Road NW
|$1,500,000
|614 Otis Place NW
|$625,000
|1021 Otis Place NW
|$675,000
|520 Park Road NW
|$475,000
|1407 Perry Place NW
|$729,000
|134 Q Street NW
|$700,000
|439 Q Street NW
|$799,000
|1329 Quincy Street NW
|$1,025,000
|512 R Street NW
|$639,000
|33 Rhode Island Avenue NW
|$840,000
|617 Rhode Island Avenue NW
|$731,000
|1314 Riggs Street NW
|$1,275,000
|2045 Rosemont Avenue NW
|$1,050,000
|132 S Street NW
|$767,500
|509 S Street NW
|$775,000
|928 S Street NW
|$1,300,000
|949 S Street NW
|$2,300,000
|42 Seaton Place NW
|$1,315,000
|522 Shepherd Street NW
|$820,000
|3228 Sherman Avenue NW
|$790,000
|3402 Sherman Avenue NW
|$560,000
|1519 Swann Street NW
|$997,584
|1509 T Street NW
|$1,382,500
|532 Taylor Street NW
|$605,000
|68 U Street NW
|$1,083,000
|3012 Warder Street NW
|$730,000
|423 Warner Street NW
|$785,000
CONDOS & CO-OPS [159]
[Note: these listings to post within 24 hours]
