Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Reporting Period: November 2018 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of The New Washington Land Company

The area covered by these listings includes the northwest DC neighborhoods primarily of Adams Morgan, Mt. Pleasant, Columbia Heights, North Columbia Heights, Petworth & Park View; WeSt. End, Dupont, Scott, Thomas & Logan Circles; Dupont East, U Street, Shaw, Le Droit Park, Bloomingdale & Mt. Vernon Square. SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [65]

[condo & co-op listings follow] 1737 11Th Street NW $1,475,000 1834 15Th Street NW $1,310,000 3447 17Th Street NW $785,000 2021 1St Street NW $1,110,000 1934 3Rd Street NW $925,000 4110 5Th Street NW $602,000 3820 7Th Street NW $827,250 1533 8Th Street NW $1,330,000 110 Bates Street NW $771,110 24 Channing Street NW $575,000 1418 Columbia Street NW $1,225,000 1327 Corcoran Street NW $2,800,000 340 Elm Street NW $734,000 835 Euclid Street NW $800,000 775 Fairmont Street NW Unit#REAR $600,000 2032 Flagler Place NW $1,179,900 1655 Harvard Street NW $1,220,000 2021 Hillyer Place NW $2,050,000 413 Hobart Place NW $850,000 1654 Hobart Street NW $1,200,000 613 Irving Street NW $745,000 741 Irving Street NW $785,000 1011 Irving Street NW $863,888 727 Kenyon Street NW $725,000 739 Kenyon Street NW $665,000 1314 Kenyon Street NW $1,550,000 1746 Kenyon Street NW $1,435,000 1224 Kirby Street NW $650,000 2006 Klingle Road NW $1,275,000 608 Lamont Street NW $713,000 782 Lamont Street NW $649,900 434 Luray Place NW $835,000 439 Luray Place NW $770,000 1630 Monroe Street NW $975,000 402 N Street NW $730,000 3619 New Hampshire Avenue NW $965,000 3914 New Hampshire Avenue NW $860,000 728 Newton Place NW $678,333 2725 Ontario Road NW $1,500,000 614 Otis Place NW $625,000 1021 Otis Place NW $675,000 520 Park Road NW $475,000 1407 Perry Place NW $729,000 134 Q Street NW $700,000 439 Q Street NW $799,000 1329 Quincy Street NW $1,025,000 512 R Street NW $639,000 33 Rhode Island Avenue NW $840,000 617 Rhode Island Avenue NW $731,000 1314 Riggs Street NW $1,275,000 2045 Rosemont Avenue NW $1,050,000 132 S Street NW $767,500 509 S Street NW $775,000 928 S Street NW $1,300,000 949 S Street NW $2,300,000 42 Seaton Place NW $1,315,000 522 Shepherd Street NW $820,000 3228 Sherman Avenue NW $790,000 3402 Sherman Avenue NW $560,000 1519 Swann Street NW $997,584 1509 T Street NW $1,382,500 532 Taylor Street NW $605,000 68 U Street NW $1,083,000 3012 Warder Street NW $730,000 423 Warner Street NW $785,000 CONDOS & CO-OPS [159] [Note: these listings to post within 24 hours]

