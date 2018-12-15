ADVERTISEMENT

The InTowner
To receive free monthly notices advising of the availability of each new PDF issue, simply send an email request to and include name, postal mailing address and phone number. This information will not be shared with any other lists or entities.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Selected Recent Real Estate Sales

Reporting Period: October 2018 ~ Prepared for InTowner.com by the sales brokerage of The New Washington Land Company

Published: December 15th, 2018

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSES [65]
[condo & co-op listings follow]

2021 1St Street NW $1,110,000
1934 3Rd Street NW $925,000
4110 5Th Street NW $602,000
3820 7Th Street NW $827,250
1533 8Th Street NW $1,330,000
1737 11Th Street NW $1,475,000
1834 15Th Street NW $1,310,000
3447 17Th Street NW $785,000
110 Bates Street NW $771,110
24 Channing Street NW $575,000
1418 Columbia Street NW $1,225,000
1327 Corcoran Street NW $2,800,000
340 Elm Street NW $734,000
835 Euclid Street NW $800,000
775 Fairmont Street NW Unit#REAR $600,000
2032 Flagler Place NW $1,179,900
1655 Harvard Street NW $1,220,000
2021 Hillyer Place NW $2,050,000
413 Hobart Place NW $850,000
1654 Hobart Street NW $1,200,000
613 Irving Street NW $745,000
741 Irving Street NW $785,000
1011 Irving Street NW $863,888
727 Kenyon Street NW $725,000
739 Kenyon Street NW $665,000
1314 Kenyon Street NW $1,550,000
1746 Kenyon Street NW $1,435,000
1224 Kirby Street NW $650,000
2006 Klingle Road NW $1,275,000
608 Lamont Street NW $713,000
782 Lamont Street NW $649,900
434 Luray Place NW $835,000
439 Luray Place NW $770,000
1630 Monroe Street NW $975,000
402 N Street NW $730,000
3619 New Hampshire Avenue NW $965,000
3914 New Hampshire Avenue NW $860,000
728 Newton Place NW $678,333
2725 Ontario Road NW $1,500,000
   
614 Otis Place NW $625,000
1021 Otis Place NW $675,000
520 Park Road NW $475,000
1407 Perry Place NW $729,000
134 Q Street NW $700,000
439 Q Street NW $799,000
1329 Quincy Street NW $1,025,000
512 R Street NW $639,000
33 Rhode Island Avenue NW $840,000
617 Rhode Island Avenue NW $731,000
1314 Riggs Street NW $1,275,000
2045 Rosemont Avenue NW $1,050,000
132 S Street NW $767,500
509 S Street NW $775,000
928 S Street NW $1,300,000
949 S Street NW $2,300,000
42 Seaton Place NW $1,315,000
522 Shepherd Street NW $820,000
3228 Sherman Avenue NW $790,000
3402 Sherman Avenue NW $560,000
1519 Swann Street NW $997,584
1509 T Street NW $1,382,500
532 Taylor Street NW $605,000
68 U Street NW $1,083,000
3012 Warder Street NW $730,000
423 Warner Street NW $785,000

CONDOS & CO-OPS [159]

2035 2Nd Street NW Unit#GL02 $549,000
4121 9Th Street NW Unit#2 $550,000
4121 9Th Street NW Unit#3 $599,900
4121 9Th Street NW Unit#4 $669,900
1229 12Th Street NW Unit#201 $780,000
1514 12Th Street NW Unit#3 $711,500
1527 12Th Street NW Unit#1 $553,000
2113 12Th Street NW Unit#1 $540,000
2247 12Th Street NW Unit#3 $672,500
1211 13Th Street NW Unit#605 $450,000
1225 13Th Street NW Unit#707 $405,000
1502 13Th Street NW Unit#6 $416,000
2518 13Th Street NW Unit#2 $500,700
2535 13Th Street NW Unit#105 $595,000
2725 13Th Street NW Unit#4 $797,000
3114 13Th Street NW Unit#D $371,000
3238 13Th Street NW Unit#3 $415,000
3504 13Th Street NW Unit#34 $385,000
3511 13Th Street NW Unit#404 $404,080
3609 13Th Street NW Unit#1 $440,000
1529 14Th Street NW Unit#402 $625,000
2125 14Th Street NW Unit#212W $253,180
3527 14Th Street NW Unit#3 $630,000
3527 14Th Street NW Unit#UNIT 6 $620,000
3900  14Th Street NW Unit#703 $420,000
4120 14Th Street NW Unit#45 $180,000
1322 15Th Street NW Unit#32 $419,900
1515 15Th Street NW Unit#433 $799,000
1715 15Th Street NW Unit#D $690,000
2639 15Th Street NW Unit#306 $335,000
1701 16Th Street NW Unit#723 $389,900
2434 16Th Street NW Unit#401 $1,535,000
1401 17Th Street NW Unit#405 $670,000
1504 17Th Street NW Unit#2 $460,000
1506 17Th Street NW Unit#9 $507,500
1514 17Th Street NW Unit#303 $245,000
1526 17Th Street NW Unit#108 $117,000
1724 17Th Street NW Unit#21 $639,000
1724 17Th Street NW Unit#24 $639,000
1725 17Th Street NW Unit#505 $223,000
1725 17Th Street NW Unit#513 $223,000
1830 17Th Street NW Unit#706 $641,889
1830 17Th Street NW Unit#707 $999,000
2410 17Th Street NW Unit#304 $850,000
3517 17Th Street NW Unit#10 $575,000
1524 18Th Street NW Unit#5 $930,000
1545 18Th Street NW Unit#411 $395,000
1545 18Th Street NW Unit#609 $415,000
1545 18Th Street NW Unit#610 $419,000
1601 18Th Street NW Unit#604 $255,000
1930 18Th Street NW Unit#42 $345,000
2100 19Th Street NW Unit#501 $365,000
2100 19Th Street NW Unit#506 $437,500
2227 20Th Street NW Unit#303 $448,500
2415 20Th Street NW Unit#26 $760,000
2456 20Th Street NW Unit#502 $405,000
2801 Adams Mill Road NW Unit#104 $213,000
1636 Beekman Place NW Unit#D $800,000
1451 Belmont Street NW Unit#320 $500,000
1922 Belmont Road NW Unit#1 $570,000
2032 Belmont NW Unit#609 $375,000
1832 Biltmore Street NW Unit#44 $590,000
3430 Brown Street NW Unit#3 $679,000
57 Bryant Street NW Unit#2 $790,000
142 Bryant NW Unit#01 $715,000
1842 California Street NW Unit#2B $585,000
1858 California Street NW Unit#5 $500,000
1860 California Street NW Unit#101 $295,000
1860 California Street NW Unit#103/105 $385,000
1860 California Street NW Unit#301 $395,000
2122 California Street NW Unit#157 $720,000
2127 California Street NW Unit#403 $465,000
2328 Champlain Street NW Unit#312 $675,000
2357 Champlain Street NW Unit#402 $742,500
14 Channing Street NW Unit#1 $997,500
1401 Church Street NW Unit#314 $580,000
1440 Church Street NW Unit#402 $825,000
1444 Church Street NW Unit#105 $499,000
1308 Clifton Street NW Unit#307 $407,000
1801 Clydesdale Place NW Unit#417 $175,000
604 Columbia Road NW Unit#2 $665,000
1106 Columbia Road NW Unit#105 $355,000
1438 Columbia Road NW Unit#206 $350,000
1458 Columbia Road NW Unit#210 $335,000
1458 Columbia Road NW Unit#303 $297,000
1736 Columbia Road NW Unit#109 $515,000
1763 Columbia Road NW Unit#508 $290,000
1954 Columbia Road NW Unit#106 $237,000
1712 Corcoran Street NW Unit#2 $345,000
1705 Euclid Street NW Unit#1 $602,500
775 Fairmont Street NW Unit#REAR $315,000
2022 Flagler Place NW Unit#FL02 $399,999
249 Florida Avenue NW Unit#32 $403,950
919 Florida Avenue NW Unit#801 $795,000
929 Florida Avenue NW Unit#5004 $544,950
1827 Florida Avenue NW Unit#203 $357,500
1415 Girard Street NW Unit#203 $300,000
1442 Harvard Street NW Unit#3 $699,555
1613 Harvard Street NW Unit#403 $222,000
1701 Kalorama Road NW Unit#207 $676,250
1701 Kalorama Road NW Unit#407 $588,333
1863 Kalorama Road NW Unit#2B $515,000
2012 Kalorama Road NW Unit#2 $697,000
1356 Kenyon Street NW Unit#B $449,500
1390 Kenyon Street NW Unit#725 $530,000
1390 Kenyon Street NW Unit#727 $585,000
1 Logan Circle NW Unit#8 $1,185,000
55 M Street NW Unit#403 $305,000
1111 M Street NW Unit#1 $527,000
1727 Massachusetts Avenue NW Unit#201 $248,000
1840 Mintwood Place NW Unit#104 $375,000
1321 Monroe Street NW Unit#PH $927,500
57 N Street NW Unit#315 $886,900
57 N Street NW Unit#424 $332,900
57 N Street NW Unit#531 $412,000
1420 N Street NW Unit#509 $240,000
1420 N Street NW Unit#706 $284,000
1440 N Street NW Unit#1003 $235,000
1816 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit#401 $265,000
2039 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit#207 $245,000
4143 New Hampshire Avenue NW Unit#PH1 $709,999
16 O Street NW Unit#16-A $549,900
2853 Ontario Road NW Unit#220 $390,000
1723 P Street NW Unit#102 $991,000
1761 P Street NW Unit#102 $870,000
1761 P Street NW Unit#201 $1,026,523
1761 P Street NW Unit#202 $599,900
1309 Park Road NW Unit#1 $552,000
1451 Park Road NW Unit#215 $225,000
1457 Park Road NW Unit#405 $193,500
1525 Q Street NW Unit#5 $605,000
1615 Q Street NW Unit#511 $415,000
1625 Q Street NW Unit#103 $659,000
1232 Quincy Street NW Unit#1 $849,900
1102 R Street NW Unit#3 $630,000
1322 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit#7 $879,000
1427 Rhode Island Avenue NW Unit#101 $399,900
616 Rock Creek Church Road NW Unit#2 $799,427
3602 Rock Creek Church Road NW Unit#5 $34
1824 S Street NW Unit#101 $449,000
2107 S Street NW Unit#L $460,000
1 Scott Circle NW Unit#102 $255,000
1 Scott Circle NW Unit#503 $205,010
1 Scott Circle NW Unit#613 $259,500
2804 Sherman Avenue NW Unit#A $750,000
945 T Street NW Unit#A $790,000
1801 T Street NW Unit#C $500,000
1825 T Street NW Unit#303 $241,900
804 Taylor Street NW Unit#406 $335,000
1210 V Street NW Unit#7 $850,000
2120 Vermont Avenue NW Unit#415 $657,225
2120 Vermont Avenue NW Unit#417 $500,000
3221 Warder Street NW Unit#1 $619,000
1735 Willard Street NW Unit#8 $680,000
1811 Wyoming Avenue NW Unit#3 $799,500

All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited, except as provided by 17 U.S.C. §§107 & 108 ("fair use").