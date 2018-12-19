Accompanying images can be viewed starting on page 1 of the December 2018 issue p

By Alexander M. Padro*

Elected officials cut ribbons at nine new businesses in Shaw on Saturday, November 24, 2018 as part of the neighborhood’s observance of the national Small Business Saturday event and the beginning of the year-end holiday season.

Shaw Main Streets,<http://www.shawmainstreets.org> celebrating its 15th year of commercial revitalization and historic preservation efforts along the 7th and 9th Streets, NW commercial corridors, coordinated the day’s events, which began at 10 a.m. with a press conference at the new Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn Washington Downtown/Convention Center at 901 L Street, NW. General Manager Donavon McDaniel greeted attendees to the two story-high hotel lobby for the dual-branded properties directly across the street from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis Washington DC Hotel.

The second stop on the two-hour ribbon cutting tour was Green Almond Pantry at 1314½ 9th Street, the most recent of over 350 new businesses to open in Shaw since 2003. The shop offers chef-crafted Mediterranean prepared foods to go and serves lunch at a small counter.

The next stops were two businesses at the Progression Place development, around the corner from the Howard Theatre. &Pizza and Broccoli Bar at 1817 7th Street, a new collaboration between the local pizza chain and event group Broccoli City, is next door to Mason Dixie Biscuit Company at No. 1819, a diner-style restaurant featuring Southern specialties and what have been deemed the best biscuits in America (also available frozen for baking at home).

Next came four stops at 1924 8th Street, The Shay apartment building: ModCloth (unit #130) is a local “fitshop” for the popular online women’s wear boutique; Nicecream (unit #125, entrance on Florida Avenue) handcrafts premium ice cream flavors on demand; Plant studio Rewild (unit #100, entrance on 9th Street) includes a terrarium bar, potting station and hundreds of plants and cut flowers for home and office decorating. And at 1933 9th Street, Turning Natural specializing in fresh, cold-pressed fruit juice blends and cleanses.

The final ribbon was cut at F45 Training at 1020 U Street, a second floor fitness studio where all the workouts last 45 minutes.

The morning concluded with a visit to F45’s downstairs neighbor, Lee’s Flower and Card Shop, where a gift pop up shop was underway featuring handcrafted items by several DC makers, including photographic prints by Marvin Bowser, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s brother. Councilmember Bonds bought two of his photos.

Afternoon rain forced the cancellation of the annual family festival and tree lighting at the City Market at O development, where the historic O Street Market building is once again lit for the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday also heralded the return of Shaw Bucks, five-dollar bill replicas with a portrait of neighborhood namesake Colonel Robert Gould Shaw instead of Abraham Lincoln. Introduced in 2017, Shaw Bucks are coupons that participating businesses accept as cash on purchases, subject to each business’ redemption rules. Shaw Main Streets printed $25,000 worth of Shaw Bucks, which have been distributed throughout the neighborhood and are valid through December 24th. A full list of participating businesses is available on Main Street’s website.

The holiday season is once again made merrier and brighter by Miracle on Seventh Street (1843 7th St., NW), the Drink Company’s annual pop up bar tribute to Christmas and Hanukkah. For the fourth year, the crowds are lining up for a visual feast of holiday giant pandas of all sizes and shapes, from one to three dimensional. The bears are everywhere, from rows of stuffed animals behind the bar to huge photomurals of them munching on the traditional Hanukkah treats, like sufganiyot jelly donuts. An ice cave, walk-in giant New Year’s Eve ball, mistletoe photo booth, a mural of the Abominable Snowman from the classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” TV special, and wall-to-wall ornaments complement the 15 holiday themed cocktails and shots, like Santa Bei Bei and Santa’s S#!t List. Except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the pop up is open nightly through December 31st.

And for the second year, dive bar Ivy & Coney at 1537 7th Street has been transformed into Chaivy & Coheny, a Hanukkah bar, with red pandas to rival Miracle on Seventh Street’s black-and-white giant pandas. The Manishewitz is once again flowing from the “Shotnorah” — shot glass menorah — and the bar is decorated with blue and white lights (the colors of the flag of Israel). Latke potato pancakes, chocolate coin gelt and a dreidel-spinning contest on the last night of the Festival of Lights, which was Monday the 10th, were other highlights. The Hanukkah popup is open nightly through December 24th.

Many Shaw restaurants and bars are offering special menus and events for New Year’s Eve. For a list, visit www.shawmainstreets.org.

Happy Shawlidays!

*The writer, a longtime resident of the Shaw neighborhood, has been a Shaw ANC Commissioner since 2001 and executive director of Shaw Main Streets since 2004.

Copyright © 2018 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Shaw Main Streets, Inc. All rights reserved.