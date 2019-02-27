March 8 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church

Fri., Feb. 8th (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church<https://nationalcitycc.org> on Thomas Circle, NW continues with classical pianist Christopher Schmitt, a member of the President’s Own Marine Band, performing sonatas of Beethoven and Liszt; on the 15th organist Jacob Reed, a graduate student at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music, will perform works of Fanny Hensel, Judith Weir, Johannes Brahms, Jan Sweelinck, and J.S. Bach.

The first of the month’s final two programs will feature, on the 22nd, English organist Jonathan Vaughn, who currently serves in Greenwich, Connecticut, will perform works of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Johannes Brahms, Percy Whitlock, Reginald Goss-Custard, and Marco Enrico Bossi. The month’s final program, on the 29th, will be a presentation by North Carolina organist Patrick Pope of works by Percy Whitlock, Felix Mendelssohn, Gerre Hancock, and Frank Bridge.

These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.