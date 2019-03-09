Annual Dupont Circle Gala Event Set; Hilton to Host, All DC Residents Invited

By Bill McLeod*

Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets (HDCMS) will hold its 10th annual Spring Fling and Silent Auction on Thursday, March 21st at the Washington Hilton. This year’s event will include a fabulous buffet dinner, silent auction, and smooth jazz music throughout the evening, once again provided by the Herb Scott Trio.

And, as in previous years, the buffet dinner will be a complete treat, this year featuring New York strip steak and Caprese salad, a tortellini bar, dessert, and cash bar. Without a doubt, this is the best bargain in Dupont Circle!

The silent auction will include more than 50 items donated by Dupont Circle businesses ranging from hotel packages to restaurant vouchers to artwork and salon treatments. There will be many bargains to be had. Come early to scope out the deals and bid often.

“Once again, our Spring Fling welcomes everyone from the community for a night of dinner, fun, and bargains,” said Susan Taylor, HDCMS’ board secretary and promotions committee chair and national public affairs director at the Church of Scientology’s national affairs office.

“Our long-standing partnership with the Washington Hilton Hotel,” Taylor added, “makes our Spring Fling fabulous! The food is outstanding, and our silent auction is a great place to pick up bargains. The Washington Hilton Hotel has for over 15 years been the bedrock of Main Streets’ success in the Dupont Circle area.”

Since this event also serves as HDCMS’ annual meeting, there will be a brief presentation about the organization’s many accomplishments over the last year: the expanded First Friday art gallery events; the 17th Street Festival, which turned out to be more popular and l bigger than it has ever been; participation in the city-wide Art All Night attracted 21,000 people to 18 locations in the Dupont area; Taste of Dupont featuring the markets, cafés and restaurants in greater Dupont. New this past year, we were able to offer a social media consultant to business owners and managers needing help marketing their business on line or getting control of their Yelp page.

This will be the 10th annual Spring Fling organized by Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets, which is a fundraiser for the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the event will be used to support community programs and general operations of the organization which was established in 2003.

HDCMS’ mission is to promote, coordinate, and maintain improvements of the cultural, economic, and environmental qualities of Dupont Circle so as to make it an exemplary place to live, work, shop, and play.

*The writer is HDCMS’ executive director.

Copyright © 2019 InTowner Publishing Corp. & Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets. All rights reserved.