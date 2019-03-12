March 13 ~ DDOT’s Proposed New Residential Parking Regs on Dupont Circle ANC’s Agenda

Wed., Mar. 13 (7pm): Among the matters to be presented at ANC 2B’s regular monthly meeting to be held at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (1717 Mass. Ave, Rm. 500; note: attendees must show photo ID to enter) will be DDOT’s proposed high crash site safety improvements for the intersection at Connecticut Avenue, R & 20th Streets.

The proposed improvements include restricting the right‐turn maneuver from the Connecticut Avenue tunnel lanes to northbound 20th Street by means of installing flexible delineator posts; putting down narrow pavement markings in the left‐most northbound lane on Connecticut Avenue and on 20th Street; replacing the existing “No Turns” signs at 20th Street and R Street with graphical turn restriction signs for left‐ and right‐turn movements; and

Removing the three metered parking spaces on the Connecticut Avenue service lanes so as to expand the existing Metrobus stop on the east side of the avenue.

As DDOT’s spokesman informed The InTowner, “these recommendations are based on a site visit, crash evaluation, and supplemental analysis as a result of DDOT’s 2017 round of High Crash Intersection site visits. The site visit for the intersection of Connecticut Avenue, 20th Street, and R Street NW was completed on June 27, 2017. The purpose of the High Crash Intersection site visit was to perform field observations. These observations were used in conjunction with a review of the crash data in order develop short‐ and long‐term recommendations to improve safety and mitigate community concerns at the intersection.”