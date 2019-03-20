Community News
March 22 ~ Free Noontime Organ Music at National City Christian Church
Published: March 20th, 2019
Fri., Mar. 22nd (12:15-1pm): The free, 45-minute)Friday lunch hour pipe organ recital series at National City Christian Church on Thomas Circle, NW continues with English organist Jonathan Vaughn, who currently serves in Greenwich, Connecticut, performing works of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Johannes Brahms, Percy Whitlock, Reginald Goss-Custard, and Marco Enrico Bossi. The month’s final program, on the 29th, will be a presentation by North Carolina organist Patrick Pope of works by Percy Whitlock, Felix Mendelssohn, Gerre Hancock, and Frank Bridge.
These performances all take place inside the soaring John Russell Pope-designed sanctuary (reminiscent of a great Christopher Wren church in London) featuring National City’s magnificent, over 6,000-pipe, five-keyboard Möller organ. For more information, visit the church’s Music at Midday web page or call the church’s music office at (202) 797-0103.